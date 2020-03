BRIEF-Cellularline FY Net Profit At EUR 18.2 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Cellularline SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE FROM SALES EUR 140.4 MLN

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.33 EUR PER SHARE

* AS CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19 CRISIS IN CHINA CAN’T RULE OUT THAT AVAILABILITY OF SPECIFIC PRODUCTS MAY BE TEMPORARILY LIMITED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* BECAUSE OF THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN EUROPE AND ITALY DEMAND FOR CONSUMER GOODS AND/OR SERVICES WILL FEEL THE EFFECTS OF REDUCED CONSUMER TRAFFIC AT RETAILERS, WITH EFFECTS ON MARKET DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon:

(Gdansk Newsroom)