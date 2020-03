March 12 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WILL MOVE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FROM MADRID TO OVIEDO DUE TO COVID-19

* SAYS MEETING WILL STILL TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 26, RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS TO EXERCISE RIGHTS THROUGH REPRESENTATION AND VOTE AT A DISTANCE

Source text: bit.ly/38Jqf4Y

