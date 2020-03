BRIEF-Salini Adj. Net Income Down At EUR 5 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Salini Impregilo SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY ADJ TOTAL REVENUE EUR 5.33 BLN VS EUR 5.41 BLN YEAR AGO

* >55% OF REVENUES RELATING TO PROJECTS AIMED AT REDUCING CARBON EMISSIONS

* FY ADJ NET INCOME EUR 5.0 MLN VS EUR 177.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* NEW ORDERS AT END-DEC AT EUR 8.1 BLN

* TOTAL BACKLOG AT END-DEC EUR 36.2 BLN

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.030 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND EUR 0.26 PER SAVINGS SHARE

* TO PREPARE THREE-YEAR BUSINESS PLAN DURING 2020

* GROUP PLANS TO CREATE A BOOK TO-BILL OF 1.1X IN 2020

* SEES HIGH SINGLE-DIGITS REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020

* TARGETS EBITDA MARGIN IN THE RANGE OF 7.0% - 7.5% IN 2020

* FORECASTS DO NOT INCLUDE POTENTIAL COVID-19 VIRUS IMPACT ON BUSINESS DYNAMICS

* GUARANTEES WHERE POSSIBLE OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY OF CONSTRUCTION SITES IN ITALY AND ABROAD IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT MEASURES

