BRIEF-DWH Deutsche Werte Holding: Withdrawal Of Listing by Wiener Privatbank

March 12 (Reuters) - DWH Deutsche Werte Holding AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY WIENER PRIVATBANK INFORMED THE COMPANY THAT IT WILL WITHDRAW THE APPLICATION FOR THE INCLUSION OF DWH DEUTSCHE WERT HOLDING AG SHARES IN THE DIRECT MARKET PLUS OF THE VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE

* THIS IS LIKELY TO LEAD TO A DECISION BY THE VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE TO REVOKE THE INCLUSION OF DWH DEUTSCHE WERT HOLDING AG SHARES IN THE DIRECT MARKET PLUS AND DELISTING OF SHARES ON MARCH 27, 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)