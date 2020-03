March 12 (Reuters) - Pargesa Holding SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT (GROUP SHARE) INCREASED BY 8.3% FOR THE YEAR 2019 COMPARED TO 2018 AND

* AMOUNTED TO CHF 391 MILLION

* ECONOMIC OPERATING INCOME WAS CHF 492.0 MILLION FOR THE YEAR 2019 COMPARED WITH CHF 317.2 MILLION IN 2018

* WILL RECOMMEND A DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.63 PER BEARER SHARE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

Source text - bit.ly/2TJRs3B

