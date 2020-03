March 12 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* SAYS THAT AFTER SESSION ON MARCH 16 ORBIS SHARES WILL BE REMOVED FROM MWIG40, MWIG40TR, WIG, WIG-POLAND AND WIG-ESG INDEXES

* THE OPERATION OF REMOVING ORBIS SHARES FROM THE ABOVE INDEXES RESULTS FROM WSE REGULATIONS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH WHICH, COMPANIES WHOSE NUMBER OF FREE FLOAT SHARES IS LOWER THAN 10% ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE INDEX

Source text: bit.ly/2U6DtUu

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)