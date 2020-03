March 12 (Reuters) - Elica SpA:

* COMPANY CONFIRMS, AT THE MOMENT, REGULAR OPERATION OF THE ITALIAN, POLISH AND CHINESE PRODUCTION PLANT

* GROUP RESERVES ITS RIGHT TO UPDATE 2020 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE, IF COVID-19 CRISIS GENERATED MATERIAL IMPACTS ON THE GROUP’S ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

