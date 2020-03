March 13 (Reuters) - Banco de Sabadell SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY, AFTER REVIEWING THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND THE RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE COMPETENT AUTHORITIES IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS, IT RESOLVED TO MAINTAIN THE CALL TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 25 AND MARCH 26

* SAID IT RECOMMENDED FOLLOWING THE GENERAL MEETING THROUGH THE LIVE STREAMING AND VOTING REMOTELY

Source text: bit.ly/39NDuDk

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)