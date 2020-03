BRIEF-Dino Polska FY Net Profit At 410.9 Mln Zlotys, Slightly Above Expectations

March 13 (Reuters) - Dino Polska SA:

* REPORTS FY 2019 NET PROFIT OF 410.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 409 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* FY 2019 REVENUE 7.65 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.84 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 EBITDA 725.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 541.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* 2019 RETAIL SPACE UP 26% YEAR ON YEAR EXCEEDING 472,000 SQUARE METERS

* PLANS 2020 CAPEX AT ABOUT 950 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO MAINTAIN THE PACE OF STORE OPENINGS IN 2020 SIMILAR TO A YEAR BEFORE

