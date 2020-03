March 13(Reuters) - FUNDAMENTA REAL ESTATE AG:

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME UP BY 14.4% CHF 29.51 MILLION (CHF 25.80 MILLION)

* FY NET OPERATING PROFIT WITHOUT REVALUATION EFFECT UP BY 38.8% TO CHF 14.33 MILLION (CHF 10.33 MILLION)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.50 PER REGISTERED SHARE

