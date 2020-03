March 13 (Reuters) - Toscana Aeroporti SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 130.2 MLN VS EUR 131.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 14.1 MLN VS EUR 14.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.501 PER SHARE WITH PAYOUT OF 69%

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO BE ASSESSED IN COMING MONTHS

