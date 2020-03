March 13 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT, AFTER HAVING ASSESSED THE SITUATION IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS, THE CALL TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SHALL BE MAINTAINED UNDER ALL OF ITS TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE HELD ON SECOND CALL ON APRIL 3

* SAID IT RECOMMENDED NOT TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PHYSICALLY AND TO EXERCISE VOTING RIGHTS BY REMOTE MEANS OF COMMUNICATION

Source text: bit.ly/39PTKUq

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)