Il Sole 24 Ore:

* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED INDUSTRIAL PLAN 2020-2023

* SEES 2023 EBITDA EUR 41 MLN

* PLAN DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT POSSIBLE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS, CAN’T PREDICT ITS DURATION OR POTENTIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* RECEIVED AMENDMENT FROM LENDING BANKS TO REDIFINE 12 MONTH ROLLING EBITDA USED TO MEASURE CONVENANT TO JUNE 30, 2020

* AMENDMENT BRINGS EBITDA ROLLING FROM EUR 16.5 MLN TO EUR 13 MLN FOR 2020

