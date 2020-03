March 13(Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY EXTENDS SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* RESOLVED TO EXTEND THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR THE BONDS 2020/2024 AND FOR THE BONDS 2020/2024 UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)