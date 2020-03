BRIEF-Eurocash FY 2019 Net Profit Down At 69.9 Mln Zlotys

March 13 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA:

* REPORTS FY 2019 NET PROFIT OF 69.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 109.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 REVENUE 24.9 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.8 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 EBITDA ACCORDING TO IFRS 16 OF 794.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 419 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN 2019 LFL SALES AT 2.6% IN WHOLESALE SEGMENT

* IN 2019 LFL SALES AT 3.7% IN WHOLESALE SALES CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY TO FRANCHISE STORES “DELIKATESY CENTRUM”

* IN 2019 LFL SALES AT 3.6% IN RETAIL SALES OF “DELIKATESY CENTRUM STORES”

* PLANS TO REACH 2,400 “DELIKATESY CENTRUM” STORES IN NEXT 4-5 YEARS

* SAYS THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IS VERY DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE

