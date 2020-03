March 13 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT PAWEL SUROWKA HAS RESIGNED FROM THE CEO POST, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 12

* THE COMPANY’S SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPOINTED BEATA KOZLOWSKA-CHYLA AS ACTING CEO UNTIL HER NOMINATION IS APPROVED BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

