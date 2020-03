BRIEF-Agora FY 2019 Net Profit Down At 3.5 Mln Zlotys

March 13 (Reuters) - Agora SA:

* REPORTS FY 2019 NET PROFIT 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 REVENUE 1.25 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.14 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 OPERATING PROFIT 24.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS CLOSING “HELIOS” CINEMAS FOR TWO WEEKS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* SAYS AT THIS TIME IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT HOW THE SITUATION WILL DEVELOP AFTER THE TWO WEEKS, WHICH IS WHY IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACT ON CINEMA INDUSTRY IN POLAND AND THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

