March 13 (Reuters) - Mediacap SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* SAID THAT MANAGEMENT SEES POSSIBILITY OF PAYMENT GRIDLOCK AND DECREASED AMOUNT OF ORDERS IN H1 2020, WHICH MAY LOWER COMPANY’S H1 2020 REVENUE AND IMPACT COMPANY’S AND GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SAID THAT MANAGEMENT CONSIDERS REDUCING NEW INVESTMENT PROJECTS IN 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)