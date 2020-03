March 16 (Reuters) - Fidia SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 4.1 MLN VS LOSS EUR 1.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 45.8 MLN VS EUR 57.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* ORDER BACKLOG AT END-2019 AT EUR 16.6 MLN VS EUR 22.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* CEO GIUSEPPE MORFINO SAYS 2019 RESULTS WERE “EXTREMELY UNSATISFACTORY” DUE TO U.S. TRADE WARS AND TECHNICAL-PRODUCTIVE UNCERTAINTY IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

