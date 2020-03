March 16 (Reuters) - Naturgy Energy Group SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY AFTER REVIEW OF THE MEASURES ADOPTED BY THE SPANISH GOVERNMENT ON MARCH 14 AND DUE TO THE PROGRESS OF THE COVID-19 INFECTION, THE BOARD HAD DECIDED TO CALL OFF THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 17

* THE BOARD WILL DECIDE TO CALL THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ONCE IT CAN BE HELD WITH ALL THE REQUIRED GUARANTEES

