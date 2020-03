BRIEF-XXL: Authorities To Temporarily Close Down Retail Trade In Austria

March 16 (Reuters) - XXL ASA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY AUTHORITIES IN AUSTRIA DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE DOWN RETAIL TRADE OTHER THAN FOOD, PHARMACIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT SUPPLY FUNCTIONS IN THE COUNTRY AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO CONTRIBUTE TO LIMIT THE CONTAGION OF COVID-19

* AS A CONSEQUENCE THE FIVE XXL STORES IN AUSTRIA WILL BE CLOSED FROM MONDAY 16 MARCH 2020

* XXL GROUP MAKES CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR DIFFERENT CHALLENGES THAT MAY OCCUR RELATED TO THE COVID-19 SITUATION

