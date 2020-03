March 16 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 6.0 MLN VS EUR 4.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 191.9 MLN VS EUR 188.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* TO ISSUE 2020 OUTLOOK AS SOON AS IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO HAVE CLEARER PICTURE OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC EVOLUTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)