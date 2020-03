BRIEF-Estoril-Sol: Closes Casinos Of Estoril, Lisboa And Póvoa For Period Of 14 Days

March 16 (Reuters) - Estoril Sol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY, CLOSES PHYSICAL CASINOS OPERATED UNDER CONCESSION BY ITS UNITS ESTORIL-SOL III (CASINO DO ESTORIL AND CASINO DE LISBOA) AND VARZIM-SOL (CASINO DA PÓVOA), FOR A PERIOD OF 14 DAYS

* CLOSING DECISION TAKEN IN ORDER TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE EFFORT OF CONTAINING THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, AFTER DISPATCH OF SECRETARY OF STATE OF TOURISM OF PORTUGAL, AUTHORIZING THE CLOSING OF PHYSICAL CASINOS

