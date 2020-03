March 16 (Reuters) - CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRELIMINARY FY REVENUE EUR 108.6 MLN VS EUR 111.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* 2019 RESULTS BEFORE ONE-OFFS RELATED TO IMPAIRMENT TEST WILL SHOW SIGNIFICANT DECLINE

* IS PREPARING NEW BUSINESS PLAN WHICH WILL ALSO TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION POSSIBLE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

