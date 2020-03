March 16 (Reuters) - Orgo Tech AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF HUBSO

* PURCHASE PRICE PAID BY NEW ISSUED SHARES IN ORGO TECH

* SELLERS ARE TOURN INTERNATIONAL AND NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR NEVI’S SHARE IS SEK 38.6 MLN

