March 16 (Reuters) - IRCE SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY TURNOVER EUR 311.9 MLN VS EUR 355.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.03 PER SHARE

* FIRST MONTHS OF 2020 CONFIRM DEMAND SLOWDOWN IN REFERENCE MARKETS DUE TO WORSENING ECONOMIC SITUATION, ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE

* EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS ARE CURRENTLY UNPREDICTABLE

