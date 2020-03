March 16 (Reuters) - Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche SpA :

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY REVENUE EUR 382.0 MLN VS EUR 371.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 6.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 5.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* CHAIRMAN SAYS COVID-19 WILL PROBABLY IMPACT BUSINESS UNITS ABROAD TOO

* CHAIRMAN SAYS COMPANY IS PREPARING SAME PROTECTION MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 ADOPTED FOR ITALIAN BUSINESS UNIT FOR BUSINESS UNITS ABROAD

