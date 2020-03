BRIEF-CCC Expects Major Negative Impact Of Coronavirus on Q1 Results

March 16 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT EXPECTS THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND GOVERNMENT RESPONSE WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* THE COMPANY IS UNABLE TO ASSESS THE FULL IMPACT AS OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE STATEMENT

* IT IS HIGHLY LIKELY RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ON THE OPERATIONS OF SHOPPING MALLS WILL HAVE A MAJOR NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* THE GROUP IS DEVELOPING SALES THROUGH E-COMMERCE CHANNELS, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR 25% SALES REVENUE IN 2019 AND CLOSE TO 45% IN MARCH

