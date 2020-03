March 16 (Reuters) - Ascopiave SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY REVENUE EUR 124.9 MLN VS EUR 115.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT BEFORE TRANSFER/DISPOSAL OF ASSETS EUR 14.5 MLN VS EUR 14.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE

* RESULTS OF DISTRIBUTION COMPANY ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW DOWNWARD TREND IN 2020 DUE TO 2020-2025 TARIFF REGULATION

* MANAGEMENT IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN TERMS OF PERFORMANCE FROM CORONAVIRUS

