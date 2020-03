March 16 (Reuters) - El En SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 409.2 MLN VS EUR 363.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANT AND ITS THREE FACTORIES IN CHINA HAD TO EXTEND HOLIDAY CLOSURE AND BLOCK PRODUCTION

* PREFERS TO POSTPONE GUIDANCE RELEASE UNTIL EXTENT AND DURATION OF EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ACTIVITIES WILL BE CLEARER

