March 16 (Reuters) - Intersport SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT DUE TO THE DECLARATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY AND RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ON THE OPERATION OF SHOPPING CENTRES, THE COMPANY HAD TO CLOSE ITS STORES IN SHOPPING CENTRES

* THE COMPANY IS TAKING UP MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS

* SAYS PLANS TO CONTINUE SALES VIA E-COMMERCE

* HOWEVER, DESPITE THE ABOVE MEASURES THE STATE OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

