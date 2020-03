March 16 (Reuters) - Ambienthesis SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ISSUED 2020-2022 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

* TARGETS ANNUAL AVERAGE TURNOVER OF ABOVE EUR 85 MLN UNDER 2020-2022 PLAN

* TARGETS AVERAGE GROSS PROFITABILITY OF OVER 9% UNDER 2020-2022 PLAN

* TARGETS AVERAGE NET PROFITABILITY OF 4-5% UNDER 2020-2022 PLAN

* PLAN DOES NOT CONTEMPLATE ANY IMPACTS DERIVING FROM EPIDEMIOLOGICAL EMERGENCY FROM COVID-19

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)