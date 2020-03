BRIEF-Komputronik Expects Significant Coronavirus Impact On Results

March 16 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT EXPECTS THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT YET IMPOSSIBLE TO CURRENTLY ASSESS IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SALES IN STORES MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED

* THE COMPANY IS IDENTIFYING THE RISK OF SHUT-DOWNS OF PREMISES IN WHICH THE COMPANY HAS STORES

* EXPECTS HIGHER SALES THROUGH E-COMMERCE CHANNELS, THE SCALE OF WHICH IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS AT PRESENT

* SEES RISK OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, WHICH CAN AFFECT SALES LEVELS

* THE COMPANY OFFERS MERCHANDISE WHICH IS IN HIGH DEMAND CONSIDERING RESTRICTIONS TO MOVEMENT, PREFERENCE TO STAY AT HOME AS WELL AS WORK FROM HOME

* THE COURSE OF RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS WILL ALSO IMPACT THE COMPANY’S OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SITUATION IN THE COMING REPORTING PERIODS, INDEPENDENT OF EXPECTED CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

