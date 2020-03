BRIEF-Gruppo Mutuionline FY Net Profit Up At EUR 40.9 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY REVENUE EUR 219.9 MLN VS EUR 185.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE

* COVID-19 IN ITALY HAS POTENTIAL TO PROVOKE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE SHOCKS TO RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE MARKET

* RAPID SPREAD OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IN ITALY AND REST OF WORLD MAKES IT VERY DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE A RELIABLE OUTLOOK FOR REST OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* COVID-19 COULD CAUSE IN 2020 SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN DEMAND IN SOME AREAS OF ACTIVITY OF BPO DIVISION

