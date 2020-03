March 16 (Reuters) - Toscana Aeroporti SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITALIAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ENAC HAD LIMITED ACTIVITIES AT AIRPORT OF FLORENCE AS OF MARCH 14 FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS DECREE

* PISA AIRPORT REMAINS ONE OF ITALIAN AIRPORTS WHICH MUST CONTINUE TO BE OPERATIVE WITHOUT LIMITATIONS

