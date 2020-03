March 16 (Reuters) - Interferie SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING OPERATIONS OF TWO OF THE COMPANY’S RESORTS, IN SWIERADOW ZDROJ AND KOLOBRZEG

* THE MANAGEMENT HAS RECOGNISED THAT REORGANISING ITS SERVICES FOR CUSTOMERS AT THE TWO RESORTS TO MEET MARCH 13TH HEALTH MINISTRY REQUIREMENTS IS NOT POSSIBLE

* THE SUSPENSION WILL RESULT IN LOWER SALES, WHICH MAY WORSEN THE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESULT

