* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY REVENUE EUR 40.2 MLN VS EUR 39.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 15.8 MLN VS LOSS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* ISSUES 2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN

* TARGETS 2022 EBITDA ABOVE EUR 10 MLN

* TARGETS OVERALL INVESTMENTS OF EUR 1.5 MLN UNDER 2020-2022 PLAN

* TARGETS NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT END-2022 OF EUR 3-5 MLN

* DEVELOPED ONLINE SALES STRATEGY TO SUPPORT BRANDS IN RECOVERING FROM “MASSIVE” TURNOVER LOSSES DUE TO COVID-19

