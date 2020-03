BRIEF-PHZ Baltona Suspends Sales And Catering Operations In Poland, Considers Suspensions At All Locations

March 16 (Reuters) - PHZ Baltona SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAS SUSPENDED SALES AND CATERING OPERATIONS AT ALL LOCATIONS IN POLAND

* THE SUSPENSION IS SUBJECT TO THE POSSIBILITY OF CONDUCTING LIMITED SCOPE OPERATIONS AT SELECTED AIRPORT LOCATIONS IF THE NEED ARISES

* THE SUSPENSION RESULTS FROM FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS INTRODUCED BASED ON MARCH 13 POLISH GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

* THE COMPANY HAS ALSO SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT ITS COMMERCIAL LOCATION AT MONTPELLIER AIRPORT DUE TO A RISING NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN FRANCE

* IT IS ALSO CONSIDERING SUSPENDING OPERATIONS AT ALL OF THE GROUP’S LOCATIONS AND SALES CHANNELS WITH REGARD TO POSSIBLE FURTHER RESTRICTIONS IN MARKETS IN WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES

* AS OF PUBLICATION OF THE STATEMENT IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE THE SCALE OF NEGATIVE IMPACT OF OPERATION SUSPENSIONS ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

