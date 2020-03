March 17(Reuters) - SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED RESULT DOWN AT CHF 0.5 MILLION (2018: CHF 3.7 MILLION)

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS LOWER SALES BUT STRIVES FOR AT LEAST BALANCED RESULT EXCLUDING CORONA EFFECT

* IF GLOBAL MEASURES TO COMBAT CORONA VIRUS LAST LONGER, THIS CAN HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* TO PROPOSE TO DO WITHOUT DIVIDEND FOR 2020

Source text: bit.ly/3d5QPc8 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)