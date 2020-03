March 17 (Reuters) - Sicit SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE EUR 56.7 MLN VS EUR 55.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.45 EUR PER SHARE

* HAS STARTED ACTIVITIES TO LISTED ON ITALIAN BOURSE MAIN MARKET MTA ON STAR SEGMENT

* EXPOSURE TO ASIA-PACIFIC MARKETS AND CORONAVIRUS MAY HAVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS TRENDS IN FOLLOWING MONTHS

* IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO MAKE RELIABLE ESTIMATE OF CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

