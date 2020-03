BRIEF-Biosearch Expects Production Activity To Continue Its Normal Operation In Coming Months

March 17 (Reuters) - Biosearch SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY BIOSEARCH LIFE’S PRODUCTION ACTIVITY WAS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ITS NORMAL OPERATION IN THE COMING MONTHS

* AS FOR THE RANGE OF PROBIOTICS AND EXTRACTS THE PRODUCTION SYSTEM IS ALMOST ENTIRELY SELF-SUFFICIENT, WHILE FOR LIPIDS THERE IS SUFFICIENT ACCUMULATED STOCK TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE WITHOUT SUPPLY PROBLEMS OVER THE COMING MONTHS

* GIVEN THE CURRENT CONDITIONS, IN WHICH THE GOODS BORDERS ARE OPEN AND FUNCTIONING CORRECTLY, THERE IS NO RISK OF A LACK OF STOCK

* CONFIRMS NORMAL COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS PRODUCTS

