BRIEF-Procad Expects Coronavirus Outbreak To Have Significant Impact On Group's Financial Results

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SAYS SALES OF COMPUTER EQUIPMENT MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL SHORTAGES OF THE ASSORTMENT, MAINLY PRODUCED IN CHINA AND ANTICIPATED RESTRICTIONS OF FORWARDING SERVICES

* SEES DECREASE IN SALES CAUSED BY LIMITED DEMAND AND SUSPENSION OF INVESTMENT DECISIONS BY GROUP’S CLIENTS DUE TO OUTBREAK

