* SAID ON MONDAY ITS PORTFOLIO CO JOHNSONS I ÖSTERSUND EL AB GIVES NOTICE TO 10 PEOPLE

* NOTICE GIVEN DUE TO PREVIOUSLY BAD PROFITABILITY AND WEAK ORDER INTAKE WORSENED BY THE CORONA CRISIS

