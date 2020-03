March 17 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY WILL BE ACCEPTING CANCELLATIONS AT NO COST FOR BOOKINGS MADE FROM MARCH 2 TO MARCH 31, 2020

* UPDATED CANCELLATION POLICY FOR BOOKINGS MADE BEFORE MARCH 2,2020

* SAID ALL HOTELS AND OFFICES HAVE IMPLEMENTED A GLOBAL PREPARATION AND RESPONSE PROTOCOL

