March 17(Reuters) - MAX 21 AG:

* DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, OLIVER MICHEL, TO RESIGN HIS MANDATE AT END OF MARCH 31, 2020 OR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* TO NOMINATE RONALD GERNS AND THOMAS RICKERT TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

* TO SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS TO COMPETENT DISTRICT COURT ON APRIL 1, 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)