BRIEF-Pharol Sentenced To Single Penalty Of 1 Mln Euros By Portuguese Watchdog CMVM

March 17 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA:

* INFORMED ON MONDAY ON DECISION TAKEN IN ADMINISTRATIVE OFFENCE PROCEEDING INITIATED BY THE PORTUGUESE SECURITIES COMMISSION (CMVM)

* PHAROL WAS SENTENCED TO A SINGLE PENALTY OF 1 MILLION EUROS, AND CMVM DECIDED TO PARTIALLY SUSPEND THE PENALTY, IN THE AMOUNT OF 750,000 EUROS, FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

* IF PHAROL DOES NOT APPEAL, WHICH IS UNDER STUDY, THE FINE TO BE PAID WILL BE LIMITED TO 250,000 EUROS

* THIS PROCEEDING WAS INITIATED BY CMVM AGAINST PHAROL AND SEVERAL FORMER DIRECTORS, AS THE DISCLOSURE OF CONSOLIDATED REPORTS FOR 2012 AND 2013, Q1 2014 AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORTS FOR 2012 AND 2013 DID NOT COMPLY WITH THE INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS, REGARDING THE INFORMATION ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN DEBT ISSUED BY THE ESPÍRITO SANTO GROUP

