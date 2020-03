BRIEF-INC Adopts Update Of Group's Strategy

March 17 (Reuters) - INC SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT ADOPTED UPDATE OF GROUP’S STRATEGY

* GROUP’S STRATEGIC AIM IS TO BUILD ITS POSITION AS NATIONAL LEADER IN COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES SEEKING FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT

* THE GROUP PLANS TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION BY PROVIDING SERVICES ON INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

* UNDER STRATEGY THE GROUP WILL FOCUS ON CONSULTING SERVICES AND INVESTMENTS IN THE SMALL AND MEDIUM COMPANIES SEGMENT WITH A SPECIAL FOCUS ON COMPANIES THAT ARE OR WILL BE LISTED ON AN ORGANISED TRADING SYSTEM

* THE STRATEGY ASSUMES A SIGNIFICANT DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE STREAMS, WITH THE GREATEST FOCUS ON ADVISORY AND TRANSACTION SEGMENT

* THE GROUP’S CLIENTS WILL BE IN PARTICULAR DYNAMIC GROWING COMPANIES OF THE SO CALLED NEW ECONOMY THAT SEEK FINANCING IN THE PUBLIC OR PRIVATE MARKET THROUGH SHARE ISSUES (IN PARTICULAR WITH EQUITY CROWDFUNDING), BOND ISSUES AND SMART CONTRACTS

* ALSO BROKERAGE HOUSE INC HAS PREPARED AND INTENDS TO FILE AN APPLICATION WITH POLAND’S FINANCIAL REGULATOR KNF FOR THE NOTIFICATION OF TRANSBORDER OPERATIONS IN GERMANY AND ROMANIA

* THE STRATEGY ASSUMES STABILISING OF SITUATION IN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND FINANCIAL MARKETS IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

* SAYS SHARE PRICE FALLS, DECREASE IN NUMBER OF NEW PROJECTS AND POSTPONEMENTS IN IMPLEMENTATION OF EXISTING PROJECTS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL BE FELT BY THE COMPANY

* SAYS THE COMPANY IS MAINTAINING LIQUIDITY AND THERE IS NO THREAT TO ITS FUNCTIONING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAYS THAT THE GROUP CAN CARRY OUT ITS TASKS AND WORKS WITHOUT DISTURBANCE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)