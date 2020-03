BRIEF-BNP Paribas Bank Polska Says Single Resolution Board Sets Bank's Subconsolidated MREL At 16.001% Of TLOF

March 17 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS RECEIVED A STATEMENT FROM BANK GUARANTEE FUND REGARDING A JOINT DECISION ON THE BANK’S MREL REQUIREMENTS BY SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD CONSISTING OF CENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY, FINANSTILSYNET, BANK OF ENGLAND AND BANK GUARANTEE FUND

* MREL REQUIREMENT FOR BANK AT SUBCONSOLIDATED LEVEL HAS BEEN SET AT 16.001% OF TLOF TO BE MET BY END OF 2022

* INTERIM MREL REQUIREMENTS IN RELATION TO TLOF ARE 12.363% BY END OF 2020 AND 14.182% BY END OF 2021

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)