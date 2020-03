BRIEF-PKB Pekabex At Present Cannot Estimate Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Group's Financial Results

March 17 (Reuters) - Poznanska Korporacja Budowlana Pekabex SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT AT PRESENT IT CANNOT ESTIMATE THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS

* SAYS THAT IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS, IN PARTICULAR ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q2 2020

* SAYS THAT AT PRESENT DOES NOT SEE SIGNIFICANT DISTURBANCES IN PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES

* SAYS ALL OF THE GROUP’S PRODUCTION PREMISES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING

* SEES RISK IN POTENTIAL LOSS OF EMPLOYEES OR SUBCONTRACTORS AND PRODUCTION STOPPAGE OR DELAY IN SERVICES PROVIDED BY SUBCONTRACTORS WHICH MAY HAVE IMPACT ON RESCHEDULING OF COMPANY’S CONTRACTS

* SEES RISK IN SUSPENSION OF CONSTRUCTION WORKS IMPLEMENTED BY COMPANY

