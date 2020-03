BRIEF-Tower Investments Says Risks Caused By Coronavirus Outbreak May Have Impact On Co's Financial Results

March 17 (Reuters) - Tower Investments SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SECTOR IN WHICH COMPANY RUNS, ESPECIALLY OPERATORS OF GROCERY STORES, SHOULD GENTLY UNDERGO SLOWDOWN PERIOD AND EVEN PARTLY NOTICE INCREASE IN REVENUE DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CURRENTLY CONDUCTED PROJECTS AIMED AT CONSTRUCTION OF COMMERCIAL AND SERVICE FACILITIES CAN BE AT RISK OF NOT KEEPING THE EXECUTION DEADLINES DUE TO THE OUTBREAK

* GROUP OF PROJECTS AWAITING ADMINISTRATIVE PERMITS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO EXPECTED STOPPAGES AT SOME OFFICES CAUSED BY THE OUTBREAK

* RISKS MENTIONED ABOVE MAY HAVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN THE NEXT QUARTERS

